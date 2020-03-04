REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Early voting outcomes Tuesday night time confirmed that San Mateo County voters have been on monitor to approve a handful of bonds and measures benefiting native college districts.

With 55 % approval required to go, 59.55 % of voters within the Jefferson Union Excessive College District voted to approve Measure J, which might permit the district to challenge greater than $28 million in bonds to fund repairs at Jefferson, Oceana, Terra Nova, Thornton, Westmoor and Grownup-Ed



excessive colleges.

Within the Brisbane College District, with 55 % approval required, 55.21 % of voters are supporting Measure Ok, which might authorize the district to challenge $27 million in bonds to fund constructing and classroom repairs and upgrades.

Simply over 55 % of voters within the Burlingame Elementary College District have been additionally supporting Measure O, which might permit the district to challenge $97 million in bonds for classroom enhancements. A 55 % majority is required for the measure’s passage.

Within the San Carlos College District, with a two-thirds majority essential to go, 68 % of voters have been supporting Measure N, which might permit the district to extend its annual parcel tax from $246.60 to $334.60 per parcel for the following eight years.

A $385 million bond measure within the San Mateo Unified Excessive College District and parcel tax enhance measures within the La Honda-Pescadero Unified College District and Portola Valley College District have been all in need of their required vote thresholds to go.