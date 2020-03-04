san-leandro-burglary-suspects-sought-after-ramming-deputy-patrol-car

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for no less than two suspects whose automobile rammed two patrol automobiles and different automobiles following a house housebreaking and chase.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned deputies responded to a housebreaking in progress round 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house on Gramercy Dr. simply south of Lake Chabot Regional Park.

An unknown variety of suspects fled in a getaway automobile which hit one of many arriving deputies’ patrol automobile and saved going, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. Different patrol items together with a helicopter crew continued to chase the suspect automobile, first to Dublin after which to Oakland.

The suspect automobile, which seems to be a more recent mannequin grey Mustang GT, was later discovered simply earlier than 2:30 p.m. at a location close to the Edwards Ave. exit off Interstate 580 in Oakland, however with out the suspects.

“Suspects got away for now but we will catch up with them later,” mentioned the sheriff’s workplace in a submit on its Twitter account. “Lots of evidence left in the car to identify them.”

Suspects acquired away for now however we are going to meet up with them later. Numerous proof left within the automobile to establish them. 2 patrol automobiles rammed and a couple of hit and runs to automobiles of neighborhood members. Fortunately no main accidents. pic.twitter.com/fcXdh4VcaO — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 4, 2020

The sheriff’s workplace mentioned a complete of 4 automobiles, two patrol automobiles and two different automobiles, have been hit, however no main accidents have been reported.