san-francisco-voters-appear-to-approve-all-5-ballot-measures

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco voters took to the polls Tuesday and appeared to approve all 5 measures on the poll, in line with the preliminary election outcomes.

Proposition A appeared to garner greater than 70 % of the vote, properly above the 55 % wanted to cross. The measure requested voters whether or not to permit the Metropolis Faculty of San Francisco District to promote $845 million in bonds to renovate the varsity’s buildings, together with seismic retrofitting and environmentally sustainable upgrades.

Tuesday’s preliminary outcomes additionally confirmed 81 % of San Franciscans accepted Proposition B, way more than the two-thirds of the vote wanted.

Prop B sought approval for the town to promote $628.5 million in bonds to finance infrastructure enhancements on the metropolis’s hearth and police stations, in addition to different catastrophe response services like the town’s 911 name heart.

The cash would even be used to develop the town’s emergency firefighting water system, a 135-mile-long community of high-pressure pipelines and saltwater pumping stations used to fight fires.

Early election outcomes additionally confirmed 68 % of voters accepted Proposition C, surpassing the easy majority wanted for approval. The measure requested voters whether or not to proceed offering former Housing Authority staff rehired by the town between March 7, 2019 and March 1, 2021, retiree healthcare protection primarily based on their mixed years of service and date of rent.

Again in March 2019, dozens of Housing Authority staff obtained layoff notices after the U.S. Division of Housing and City Improvement mandated the town assume accountability of the company attributable to a number of defaulted agreements and obligations.

Beneath the brand new association, the town introduced it might start managing the company and contract third-party consultants to manage housing vouchers and public housing packages for the 14,000 San Franciscans who depend on them. Although a take care of the mayor’s workplace, nonetheless, most of the laid-off employees have been both transitioned into different metropolis jobs, or given severance packages.

Proposition D garnered 68 % of the vote within the preliminary numbers, simply above the two-thirds majority wanted to cross. Prop D would permit the town to tax property homeowners in sure industrial districts who permit their ground-floor areas to go vacant for greater than 182 days. The tax would begin at $250 per linear foot of the area the primary 12 months, after which double every year after that.

Proposition E additionally appeared to narrowly cross, as preliminary election outcomes indicated it garnered greater than 55 % approval. The measure, which wanted a easy majority to cross, requested voters whether or not to limit massive workplace tasks if the town fails to fulfill state mandated reasonably priced housing targets. A 1986 proposition accepted by voters limits new workplace developments yearly, however Prop E would deliver the variety of massive tasks even decrease, to the identical proportion because the housing shortfall.

