san-francisco-muni-metro-switch-problem-sends-riders-flocking-to-buses,-pricey-ride-shares

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of passengers streamed out of San Francisco Muni’s West Portal station as a difficulty on the subway line shutdown trains heading into downtown San Francisco.

The San Francisco Municipal Transit Company stated there was swap downside on the road. The company despatched out an alert saying, “SF Muni is experiencing heavy subway congestion. Please check SFMTA.com for status and alternatives. Thank you. Expect delays and use alternate routes.”

There was no phrase about what the problem is with the trains or after they would return to a traditional schedule.

“We don’t have idea about what’s going on,” stated Raj Deeb as he stood amongst a crowd of about 35 folks awaiting Uber or Lyfts to take them to their downtown workplaces.

There was no phrase on how lengthy his regular journey would take. “Usually it’s 40 minutes door-to door-but today I have no idea,” stated Deeb.

It’s slightly hectic round right here and commuters are aggravated but once more. #kpix #cbsnbayarea pic.twitter.com/oyElKKvFZm — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) March 4, 2020

With surge pricing, Deeb stated Uber was charging $77 to get a experience to downtown from West Portal. Muni officers additionally introduced in buses to assist relieve a few of the congestion.

“It’s really expensive,” he stated. “I have no other option.”

Syndi Burton additionally stood among the many crowd.

“This is par for the course,” stated Burton. “It’s Muni. There’s nothing you can do. I don’t have any meetings today.”