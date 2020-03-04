san-francisco-health-officials-prepare-for-arrival-of-cruise-ship-carrying-sick-passengers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers with influenza-like signs, was heading to the Port of San Francisco and was to be greeted by the U.S. Coast Guard and medical groups from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention when it docks, metropolis public well being officers introduced Wednesday.

Two Northern California passengers from a Feb. 11-21 voyage aboard the Grand Princess — crusing round-trip from San Francisco to Mexico — contracted the COVID19 pressure of the coronavirus. A Sonoma County resident stays hospitalized whereas an aged Placer County resident, a 71-year-old man, grew to become the primary Californian to die of the illness on Wednesday.

Officers instantly recalled the ship again to San Francisco from a visit to Hawaii and Mexico. Of the passengers aboard, 62 have been on each legs of the voyage.

San Francisco well being officers stated “some passengers have developed influenza-like symptoms” and would arrive with the ship on Thursday.

“The City and County of San Francisco stands ready to support the efforts of the USCG and CDC to provide care to all affected passengers and crew on board the vessel,” a press release from well being officers learn. “The USCG and CDC are working directly with the cruise line and passengers on board the vessel.”

The cruise line stated that the CDC was “continuing to actively collect information and is collaborating with us to determine what, if any, actions need to be taken during the current Hawaii cruise and upon the ship’s return to San Francisco.”

At a day press convention in Placer County, Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the Nationwide Heart for Rising and Zoonotic Infectious Illnesses on the CDC, stated medical investigators had been testing others for the coronavirus from the earlier cruise.

“There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of (coronavirus) symptoms that are undergoing testing now,” he stated. “That information will be updated as we know more.”

When requested about what precautions the previous passengers needs to be taking, Braden stated: “There is a cluster of illness associated with the cruise and they should enhance cautions … Make sure if you have any fever, shortness of breath or cough and so forth to contact a health care provider.”

He additionally tried to quell fears that the sickness might have come from contact onshore when the ship was docked in Mexico.

“Where this person (the Placer County patient who died) was infected and the exposure is not clear — that something that happened in Mexico was the source of the illness,” he stated. “It may have been somebody else on the boat and not necessarily an exposure because they were in Mexico.”

ALSO READ:

1st California Coronavirus Dying: Former Princess Cruise Ship Passenger From Placer County

Two New Coronavirus Circumstances In Santa Clara County; New Case Reported In Berkeley

Contra Costa County Confirms First Native Case Of Coronavirus

San Mateo County Stories First Coronavirus Case; Affected person In Isolation

2 New Coronavirus Circumstances In Santa Clara County; At Least 9 So Far In County

Important Provides Run Low As Bay Space Coronavirus Circumstances Improve

2nd Washington State Affected person Dies of Coronavirus; Gov. Declares State of Emergency

2 North Bay VacaValley Hospital Well being Care Employees Check Constructive For Coronavirus

New On-line Map Tracks Rising Coronavirus World Risk in Actual Time

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Placer County Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson known as the dying “an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

She stated the affected person with underlying well being situations had “developed symptoms while on a Princess cruise.”

“This individual did develop symptoms on the cruise and was still symptomatic when they passed through the Port of San Francisco on their return trip,” Sisson stated.

Officers stated the CDC has been in touch with port officers about attainable expose of workers. In Placer County, Sisson stated, 10 medical staff at Kaiser Permanente and 5 ambulance personnel who had been uncovered to the affected person have been ordered to endure a 14-day quarantine.

Up to date data on the sickness will be discovered on the CDC web site: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.