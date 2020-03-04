royce-west-may-advance-to-democratic-runoff-election-against-mj-hegar

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Lengthy-time Texas State Senator Royce West stated it seems like he’ll face MJ Hegar in a Democratic runoff election to see who will face Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.

Texas State Senator Royce West on Tremendous Tuesday operating for U.S. Senate (CBS 11).

“We look forward to it and will continue to work as we have in the past. We will redouble the effort we have engaged in, in these last few months in order to be successful in the runoff,” State Sen. West stated.

Hegar, who misplaced a detailed 2018 Home race, is backed by her get together’s hierarchy.

West stated, “Yes, we’re going to have to raise money. Yes, the Democratic National Campaign Committee has put its thumb on it and given the person the advantage without interviewing other persons. You know the story of David and Goliath, I will end up being David.”