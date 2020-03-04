rose-has-sprained-ankle

Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained proper ankle and is predicted to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The group introduced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 factors per sport this season, his highest output since 2011-12.
Rose was injured within the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma Metropolis on Wednesday night time.
Detroit additionally has signed ahead/heart Donta Corridor to a second 10-day contract. In three video games with the Pistons, Corridor has averaged 1.7 factors.
