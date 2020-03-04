rooney-wanted-fa-cup-clash-with-man-utd

Wayne Rooney is out to beat former membership Manchester United

Wayne Rooney is out to disclaim Manchester United a record-equalling FA Cup

triumph when he takes on his former membership with Derby on Thursday.

Rooney, United’s report scorer, faces his former membership within the fifth spherical on Thursday for the primary time since coming back from an 18-month spell at DC United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet journey to Delight Park unbeaten of their final eight video games in all competitions and chasing a Champions League place.

They’re additionally searching a 13th FA Cup to attract degree with Arsenal’s report haul however Rooney needs to finish their hopes.

“My time at Manchester United, I beloved each minute of it. I’m a Derby County participant now and I wish to win with Derby,” mentioned Rooney.

“For that 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, clearly I would like Manchester United to lose.

“Everybody will perceive that I would like Derby to win on this sport and after that I’ll return to being a Manchester United fan and wanting them to win.

“The one workforce I needed was Manchester United. We have been on the coach, really, going to the resort the night time earlier than a sport when the draw was happening and there was a cheer when United got here out. It’s a nice draw for us.”

Rooney, 34, spent 13 years at United, scoring 253 instances, earlier than returning to Everton in 2017.

He gained each home honour together with the Champions League and the Europa League throughout his time at Previous Trafford.

Phillip Cocu’s Derby would be the underdogs within the FA Cup fifth spherical conflict with Manchester United

Phillip Cocu’s Derby are 13th within the Sky Guess Championship and whereas Rooney is aware of the Rams are underdogs he believes they will trigger a shock.

“For us as a workforce it’s a nice problem for us to return up towards Manchester United, to see if we will beat them. It’s a problem however it’s one thing we’re all trying ahead to,” he instructed United’s web site.

“It is a sport that could be a large alternative for us to enter the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

“Clearly for Manchester United, there’s this and the Europa League the place they’ve an opportunity to win a trophy this season, so we all know that they will not be taking it flippantly.”