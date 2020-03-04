ronan-farrow-‘disappointed’-in-his-publisher-over-woody-allen-memoir

WENN/Avalon/ATP

Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette E-book Group, introduced on Monday, March 2, that they might be releasing Apropos of Nothing within the U.S. subsequent month.

Ronan Farrow “cannot work” with writer Hachette any extra, after they made the choice to launch his father Woody Allen‘s memoir.

Following the information, a “deeply upset” Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter who has alleged the filmmaker abused her as a toddler, took to her Twitter web page to share her response to the information, by which she identified that Hachette additionally revealed her brother Ronan’s guide Catch and Kill – by which he tried to reveal disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misconduct and sexual assaults in 2017.

Ronan himself responded to the information in a press release on his personal Twitter web page on Tuesday evening, by which he wrote: “Hachette, my writer, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after different main publishers refused to take action and hid the choice from me and its personal workers whereas we have been engaged on Catch and Kill – a guide about how highly effective males, together with Woody Allen, keep away from accountability for sexual abuse. I’ve additionally informed Hachette {that a} writer that might conduct itself on this method is one I can not work with in good conscience.

“It is wildly unprofessional in a number of apparent instructions for Hachette to behave this fashion. However it additionally reveals an absence of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, no matter any private connection or breach of belief right here.”

He continued: “My sister Dylan has by no means been contacted to reply to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered by the hands of Woody Allen – a reputable allegation maintained for nearly three a long time, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and proof.

“I’ve inspired Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and fame, to conduct an intensive reality test of Woody Allen’s account, specifically any declare that suggests my sister isn’t telling the reality.”

Allen has at all times maintained that his estranged daughter’s allegations are false.