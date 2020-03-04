rockies-recap:-antonio-senzatela,-jeff-hoffman-sharp-in-loss-to-rangers

Rangers 7, Rockies 4



At Shock Stadium, Shock, Ariz.

On the mound: It was a superb day for rotation candidates Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman, each of whom threw two scoreless innings. Hoffman’s curveball was particularly efficient. … Nearer Wade Davis tossed a spotless fifth inning with one strikeout. He’s unscored upon in two Cactus League appearances.

On the plate: Outfielder Raimel Tapia led off the sport with a homer and added a single within the third … Veteran Chris Owings, making a powerful bid to be the utility infielder, went three for three and hiked his common to .364. … Outfielder Sam Hilliard, battling to make the 26-man roster, had a troublesome day, hanging out 3 times as his averaged dipped to .167. He has 9 strikeouts in 24 at-bats.

Value noting: Proper-hander Daniel Bard, pitching for the primary time in two years, struggled in one-third of an inning. He was charged with six runs on 4 hits and two walks.

Up subsequent (split-squad):



Rockies (6-5) at White Sox (6-5), 1:05 p.m., Camelback Ranch



Rockies pitchers: RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Wes Parsons, RHP Joe Harvey, LHP Phillip Diehl, RHP Tommy Doyle, RHP Alexander Guillen



White Sox pitchers: RHP Drew Anderson, RHP Carson Fulmer, RHP Alex Colomé, RHP



Zack Burdi, RHP Matt Foster, RHP José Ruiz

Royals (6-6) at Rockies (6-5), 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields



Royals pitchers: RHP Brad Keller, RHP Tyler Zuber, LHP Gabe Speier, RHP Glenn Sparkman, LHP Jake Kalish, LHP Foster Griffin, RHP Kevin McCarthy, RHP Probability Adams, RHP Conner Greene, RHP Brady Singer



Rockies pitchers: RHP Chi Chi González, RHP Antonio Santos, LHP Tim Collins, RHP Carlos Estévez, RHP Tyler Kinley, RHP Jesus Tinoco