rockies-mailbag:-colorado-singing-the-dodger-blues,-coors-field-upgrades,-springs-training-news-and-more

Denver Publish sports activities author Patrick Saunders with the newest installment of his Rockies Mailbag.

Pose a Rockies — or MLB — associated query for the Rockies Mailbag.

It seems just like the Rockies are singing the Dodger blues once more this 12 months. Why does is appear to be L.A. is all the time pounding the Rox?



— Madison, Aurora

Madison, I’m assuming you’re asking this query after the Dodgers shellacked the Rockies, 14-2, in a latest Cactus League sport. As I’m certain you understand, closing scores in spring coaching video games imply subsequent to nothing, however I get your level.

I tackled the topic final September when the Dodgers had been on their approach to their seventh consecutive Nationwide League West title. I requested star third baseman Nolan Arenado why the Dodgers personal the Rockies.

That is what he instructed me:

“We have a long ways to get to that level. We are not near that level. Last year we were there, we were playing well, and we still couldn’t get over that hump. This year we are far away. We have a lot of work to do and we need a lot of help.”

For my part, the prime causes for the disparity is the Dodgers’ superior pitching, plus, they merely know methods to win.

The Rockies had been making strides in each areas in 2017-18 however they fell dramatically final 12 months.

For the document, Colorado completed 4-15 vs. the Dodgers final season, tied with the 2006 staff for the worst document vs. L.A. in franchise historical past.

All time, the Dodgers lead the collection 266-189.

Everyone knows in regards to the rift between Arenado and Jeff Bridich. That might be sorted out a technique or one other. However what do you assume will occur to Bridich if the Rockies end with the identical document or worse than final 12 months? Will (proprietor) Dick Monfort lastly fireplace him or will he simply say that it was one other fluke and we are going to win 100-plus video games the subsequent 12 months?



— Del, Lamar

Del, I can’t presume to know what Monfort thinks and he doesn’t speak to the media fairly often. He’s instructed me prior to now that he’s very loyal -– loyal to a fault, he stated – so even when the Rockies implode once more this season, I don’t assume firing Bridich turns into automated.

The back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017-18 probably purchased Bridich a while and Monfort likes the steadiness of his present entrance workplace.

I’ll say this, if the costly bullpen trio of Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee all have one other unhealthy season, and if the scenario with Arenado boils over once more, Bridich may very well be in bother. But when I needed to put cash on it, I feel he’ll be with the Rockies for 2021.

I don’t know the way WAR is set, however I’m curious whether or not it’s potential to mission Arenado’s offensive stats if he had 19 divisional video games in opposition to Rockies pitching employees, or extra particularly, the high-priced trio of aid pitchers that Bridich acquired? Thanks!



— Tim Thomas, Denver

Tim, I’m not going to provide the formulation for WAR, however I provides you with a definition from FanGraphs that I discover helpful:

“You should always use more than one metric at a time when evaluating players, but WAR is all-inclusive and provides a useful reference point for comparing players. WAR offers an estimate to answer the question, “If this player got injured and their team had to replace them with a freely available minor leaguer or a AAAA player from their bench, how much value would the team be losing?” This worth is expressed in a wins format, so let’s imagine that Participant X is value +6.Three wins to their staff whereas Participant Y is just value +3.5 wins, which suggests it’s extremely probably that Participant X has been extra precious than Participant Y.”

As on your particular query, it’s arduous to reply and I don’t know methods to calculate such a factor. I may very well be an actual sensible aleck and say that Arenado’s WAR would leap from 5.7 to 11.4. However I gained’t go there.

Hey Patrick, very long time, no questions. I’m curious if the Rockies have made any upgrades to Coors Area over the winter. Extra importantly, did they lengthen the protecting netting and in that case, how far down the road is it?



— Aaron Damage, Omaha, Nebraska

Hey Aaron, I requested round however the Rockies haven’t launched particulars about extending netting at Coors. You possibly can ensure that the protecting netting might be in place for the house opener. How far down the left- and right-field strains the netting will lengthen stays to be seen.

The Rockies can even have a brand new infield and outfield in 2020. Once I was at Coors Area over the winter, the grass had been taken out. I imagine the work needed to do with heating coils beneath the taking part in floor.

Patrick, I’m heading all the way down to spring coaching quickly. You’ve gotten any suggestions or must-sees whereas I’m down in Arizona? Thanks.



— Jax, Denver

Jax, I hope this reply finds you in time. I simply returned from a fast journey house to Colorado for one final day on the slopes.

Anyway, if I had additional time and a few additional money (I don’t have both), that is what I might do:

Play golf. There are wonderful (and really expensive) programs round Scottsdale.

Hike Camelback Mountain (when you’re in first rate form)

Go to Taliesin West in north Scottsdale. It was architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter house and college within the desert from 1937 till his loss of life in 1959 on the age of 91. Very cool.

Eat and drink. A number of good eating places within the space.

Go to as many ballparks as you may. Salt River Area is nice and so is the Cubs’ new park in Mesa.

Discover among the desert parks. They’re lovely this time of 12 months.

I’m certain followers produce other concepts on what to do throughout spring coaching.

Patrick, what do you make of Tim Tebow‘s baseball profession? I love him for following his dream, however there may be solely so lengthy the Mets can preserve a struggling 32-year-old outfielder who’s nicely beneath common on either side of the ball on a minor-league roster.



— Andy, Granby

Andy, I’ll be sincere and let you know that I’ve not adopted Tebow’s baseball profession very carefully. I love what he’s finished and assume it reveals his real love of the sport. Enjoying within the minors is just not a simple life.

How lengthy will the Mets preserve him? I don’t know. He’s nonetheless extraordinarily standard with sports activities followers throughout the nation and he brings followers to video games.

Tebow had a superb week, and a really unhealthy week, all rolled into one throughout spring coaching lately. He hit a house run but in addition made an embarrassing error within the outfield.

Listed below are some particulars.

Tim Tebow journeys himself, falls whereas attempting to catch fly ball

Have you ever seen any enchancment with this staff since spring coaching began? What number of video games can we anticipate this staff to win?



— Brian, Gunnison

Brian, it’s manner too early to inform if the Rockies might be an improved staff. The pitching has been spotty however that’s commonplace this time of 12 months. My prediction proper now’s that the Rockies will end 78-84 and in fourth place within the NL West.

