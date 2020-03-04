rockets-@-hornets-free-on-sky-sports

The Houston Rockets go to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 10pm and you may watch reside totally free on skysports.com, Sky Sports activities app & YouTube.

The 2 sides met initially of February when James Harden produced 40 factors, 12 assists and 9 rebounds to steer the Rockets to a 125-110 win.

Houston noticed a six-game successful streak snapped by the New York Knicks on Tuesday in a 125-123 loss, with Russell Westbrook lacking a possible game-tying jumper on the buzzer.

Harden, Westbrook and the Rockets tackle the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 10pm



The Hornets have suffered 17 defeats and received simply eight video games of their first 25 video games in 2020 and face the Denver Nuggets previous to their assembly with the Rockets.

Devonte’ Graham is presently averaging a team-high 17.6 factors per sport however missed Tuesday’s conflict with the San Antonio Spurs because of an ankle damage.

Watch the Rockets tackle the Hornets on Saturday evening from 10pm.

