robert-pattinson-poses-by-his-batmobile-in-1st-pics-of-the-car-from-‘the-batman’-set

Calling all DC Comics followers! Robert Pattinson seems to be like he was born to play the position of Batman in these new photographs from the set of the upcoming movie!

Robert Pattinson, 33, is the Batman we deserve! Followers bought one other have a look at the Twilight actor in his brand-new batsuit, forward of the 2021 launch of The Batman! Director Matt Reeves posted three photos to Twitter on March 4, alongside a bat and a automobile emoji, giving DC fanatics their first peek on the iconic Batmobile — you possibly can see the photographs right here. The up to date automobile seems to be to be a trumped-up muscle automobile, fairly a change from the eccentric automobile designs which might be anticipated from the franchise. The brand new wheels additionally look like a classic make with a traditional grill just like an old-school Chevy Camaro or a Dodge Charger, with a hatchback roof. There may be additionally an uncovered engine positioned at the back of the automobile with three horizontal pink brake lights on all sides. Within the snaps, Robert stands subsequent to the automobile in his batsuit, and he seems to be each bit the half. Carry on 2021!

Followers bought their first glimpse of the Twilight actor as Batman on Feb. 13, when Matt threw us all a bone by sharing Robert’s digital camera take a look at video, which slowly panned over Robert in his ultra-modern go well with. The actor regarded able to hit the streets of Gotham and tackle the Joker as a sinister pink mild bathed over Robert; the temper was made much more suspenseful due to the foreboding background music. The fan response was rapid. “Robert Pattinson’s jawline was made for the batsuit. THATS IT. THAT’S THE TWEET #TheBatman,” one fan tweeted after watching the digital camera take a look at, whereas one other raved, “This looks gorgeous, loving the suit so far! Robert Pattinson is #TheBatman!”

In contrast to the response to the batsuit, the response wasn’t precisely so constructive when information broke of Robert’s surprising casting as the brand new Batman in Might of 2019. Followers have grown used to seeing Christian Bale and Ben Affleck assume the position of The Darkish Knight prior to now 20 years, so it was fairly a change of tempo to think about Robert, most identified for his position because the heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, deal with such a posh anti-superhero. However as his latest roles in films like The Lighthouse and The King show, Robert is not only a dreamy bloodsucker.

Robert Pattinson Poses By His Batmobile In First Pics Of The Automobile From ‘The Batman’ Set. Picture: Shutterstock

Robert doesn’t thoughts the hate, anyhow. “To be honest, [the backlash] was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” Robert additionally instructed our sister web site Selection. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.” He’s additionally been making ready himself for the highlight. “Rob has been a part of huge films the likes of Harry Potter and most obviously the Twilight series and dealing with that fame and everything that came from it was a bit overwhelming. That is why it was important for him to do roles he was interested in and take a back seat to being a huge celebrity,” a supply near Robert instructed HollywoodLife in Might 2019. We will’t wait to see him on the massive display screen!