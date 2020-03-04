Review: Casual café or upscale bistro? Le French still hasn’t found its identity.

The lamb shoulder, which is rubbed with Mediterranean spices and sluggish cooked in pink wine sauce. Served with potato puree, pickled lentils and pink onions at Le French on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Denver. (Rachel Woolf/Particular to The Denver Publish)

Is a restaurant’s job to wow or just to fulfill?

It’s a query that’s vexed me for awhile now, however the reply would possibly lie in a brand new spot at Belleview Station, on the cusp of Greenwood Village.

With so many eateries opening in and round Denver, every has to discover a solution to set itself aside. Typically, meaning telling a novel story. Le French has an ideal story: Two gifted sisters, born in Senegal however raised in France, reunite in Denver to open their first restaurant collectively — a French-bakery-meets-bistro. It’s an alluring story that drew pleasure from meals writers throughout city when Le French opened final April. In December, this newspaper even declared it among the finest new Mile Excessive Metropolis eating places of the yr.

Maybe it’s, however in my opinion, Le French is a spot that leaves one content material however not essentially impressed. There isn’t something on the menu that may persuade me, on a typical night-off-from-the-home-kitchen, to make the trek from my residence on the west aspect of city to its Belleview Station location.

However then: Does that matter? I’d concurrently argue that Le French is an effective restaurant. The meals is tasty. The menu is interesting and decently priced. Friends really feel welcomed and comfy. Drinks are well-made. Servers are nice and responsive.

These are all components that may make or break one’s eating expertise, and sisters, cooks and co-owners Aminata and Rougui Dia principally succeed on all these fronts. It’s price contemplating, too, that Le French remains to be a babe, not but a yr outdated and nonetheless determining the needs of its clientele. (A day tea cart and after-dinner dessert bar have been shelved in the meanwhile as a result of low demand.)

I’ve contemplated on my opening query for a very long time. Reality be informed, if I’m going out and spending $20 or extra on an entrée, I do anticipate to be wowed. However there’s a place — even a necessity — for dependable eateries that will not excite however do go away your stomach glad and full. Le French simply must lean into one or the opposite. Waffling someplace within the center doesn’t make for almost nearly as good of a narrative.

The Apple Tatin Crepe, full of apple-tatin, candied walnuts, and salted caramel sauce, served with vanilla bean ice cream at Le French

Meals: While you put “breakfast” and “French” in the identical sentence, one expects to come across pastries and crêpes, and their needs are granted at Le French. The previous are sourced from La Belle French Bakery in Thornton. Don’t miss the French cinnamon roll ($4.40), a heat, crusty morning deal with that manages to not overdo it on the icing and isn’t shy with its cinnamon taste. And people crêpes? There are eight, 4 savory, 4 candy. The apple tatin model tops our must-try checklist (10 a.m. felt like too early to eat the aspect of vanilla ice cream on our final go to).

For savory choices, look to the eggs. The ratatouille omelet ($13) is fluffy and full of a trio of zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes plus goat cheese; on the aspect are extra veggies (not likely wanted with this dish) and thinly sliced, completely cooked Lyonnaise potatoes (undoubtedly essential). Meat-eaters will favor the croque madame ($12), a sandwich of ham, Gruyère and creamy béchamel sauce topped with a runny fried egg and accompanied by these aforementioned sides.

The Ratatouille Omelet with roasted zucchini, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, provencal herbs and goat cheese folded in a cage-free egg omelet. Served with lyonnaise potatoes and seasonal greens at Le French

Brunch and lunch have sufficient crossover with the a.m. and p.m. menus that we’re skipping over them and heading proper to dinner. Within the evenings, diners will style extra of the Dias’ Senegalese heritage. A major instance: les pastels ($9), an appetizer of three crispy, empanada-like dough pockets full of tuna. Drag every triangle by means of the standard, chunky tomato and onion sauce (think about a salsa texture) for a soulful chunk. French onion soup ($9.50) is one other must-order. Although we’d have loved double the quantity of vegetable broth base in our bowl, the timeless mixture of caramelized onion, baguette croutons (instead of one massive hunk of bread), and Gruyère is winter consolation meals at its finest.

The entrée lineup is carnivore-heavy, and the Colorado lamb shoulder ($29) stars. Two large slabs of tender meat are coated in Mediterranean spices and slow-cooked in a wealthy pink wine sauce. Let it seep into the accompanying potato puree and scoop all of it up with the shocking standout of the dish: al dente pickled lentils.

Le Boeuf Bourguignon, quick rib braised in pink wine sauce, at Le French

Le Boeuf Bourguignon ($29) was rather less thrilling. The Angus beef quick rib was well-cooked and fell aside upon chopping, however the dish — it’s plated with potato puree, cremini mushrooms, and carrots — felt flat on the palate after the spice punch of the lamb.

On a future go to, we’ll go for the gniiri ($23), a vegan dish of creamed cornmeal, veggies, pine nuts, basil and truffle oil that was impressed by the Dias’ grandmother.

Sadly, dessert (all $10) was a letdown. Rougui focuses on baba au rhum, individual-size yeast muffins which can be soaked in a syrup constructed from arduous liquor (normally rum, however not at all times). She even had a dessert store in Paris that solely made these kinds of muffins. Maybe it was the selection of rum, however Rougui’s model tasted extra like a moist shortcake; it was lacking the toasted sweetness that got here by means of within the rum cake I take pleasure in in Paris. Nevertheless, the French vanilla whipped cream that topped the candy was thick and flavorful and price spooning up each final chunk.

Le Bissap, a drink with hibiscus, tequila, pineapple juice and spices at Le French

Drinks: For a wake-up name, look no additional than the array of drinks made with Boulder’s Dragonfly Espresso Roasters (Roast journal’s 2019 Micro Roaster of the 12 months). We advise ordering the French press; it’s a steal at $4.30.

The beer and cider checklist runs simply 4 lengthy, so flip to wines — there’s an intensive array, with French varietals taking the lead — or cocktails. Surprisingly, the eight morning tipples additionally seem on the night menu (with one addition). These lineups embody French classics such because the French 75 ($11) and Kir Royal ($10), in addition to African-influenced sips, such because the ruby-red Le Bissap ($12). The latter, the nationwide drink of Senegal, combines tequila, pineapple juice, hibiscus and spices with out leaning into saccharine territory. (Non-boozers ought to strive the chilly hibiscus-mint tea, $3.75, as a substitute.)

Vibe: It’s troublesome to get an correct learn on Le French as a result of it was by no means greater than about one-third full on our visits (snowstorms could have been responsible), although the “Bonjour” greeting we obtained from the host at dinnertime made us smile. Nonetheless, the setting as a complete is trendy, with black partitions and white brick accented with copper touches and an uncovered ceiling. Some greenery would do rather a lot to heat up the area, as would eradicating the incongruous TV within the bar space. One other questionable design selection: A few of the dangling lights over the sales space space cling so low that it’s good to duck your head so as to attain your seat.

The inside eating room at Le French

Service: Spotty. Although they’re congenial and speedy, servers might use a refresh on some fundamental hospitality tenets. Throughout dinner, the improper dish was delivered (although, to be honest, the error was swiftly corrected), empty cocktail glasses have been left on the desk for the complete meal, and we have been by no means requested if we needed refills. (This at all times surprises me, particularly contemplating how shortly payments — and thus, doubtlessly, ideas — bounce when liquor is added to a tab.)

Backside Line: Go to Le French usually for breakfast, whether or not you’re sitting down or grabbing espresso and a deal with to-go. It is best to definitely give it an opportunity at dinner, too; if the group can work out some kinks, the Senegalese influences and French approach may come collectively to inform a narrative we’ll all need to hear — and style.

Value: Appetizers ($9 to $21); Entrées ($13 to $31); Pastries and desserts ($Three to $10); Breakfast/brunch/lunch ($6 to $17) Cocktails ($eight to $15); Wines by the glass ($eight to $18); Beers ($6 to $7)

Enjoyable Truth: In 2005, chef Rougui Dia — the “African Queen of Parisian Queen” — turned the primary black girl to guide a Michelin-starred restaurant when she was named govt chef at Paris’ Le Petrossian 144.

Restaurant Data: Le French, 4901 S. Newport St., 720-710-8963, lefrenchdenver.com. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reservations: Accepted. Parking: Free road parking.

