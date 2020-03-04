report:-philadelphia-third-best-city-to-celebrate-st.-patrick’s-day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day is simply across the nook and a brand new report ranks Philadelphia the nation’s third-best metropolis to rejoice in. WalletHub launched 2020’s Finest Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations earlier this week.

The report examined 17 metrics throughout 200 of the nation’s largest cities to find out which had been the most effective locations to rejoice St. Patrick’s Day.

The metrics included Irish pubs and eating places, lowest value for three-star inns on St. Patrick’s Day, climate forecast and common beer value.

Philadelphia was ranked the third-best metropolis to rejoice the day total and fifth in variety of Irish pubs and eating places.

Chicago was named the No. 1 metropolis for St. Patrick’s Day festivities and Boston got here in second.