renee-zellweger-calls-off-japan-trip-due-to-coronavirus

The ‘Judy’ actress is meant to advertise her critically-lauded Judy Garland biopic in Asia however she’s pressured to cancel her journey amid the continued coronavirus threats.

Mar 5, 2020

Renee Zellweger has cancelled a promotional journey to Japan amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The star was set to journey abroad to mark the cinema debut of her Oscar-winning Judy Garland biopic, “Judy“, in Japan on Friday, March 6, 2020, however the actress modified her plans as a result of well being scare.

Whereas the premiere occasion was cancelled, Renee as an alternative took interviews from native media retailers by way of Skype.

She is not the one movie star who has been unable to journey for work – Saoirse Ronan has pulled out of a go to to Japan to advertise her movie “Little Girls“, whereas the brand new James Bond flick, “No Time to Die“, which is out in early April, has had its Chinese language premiere postponed till additional discover.