release-of-new-james-bond-film-‘no-time-to-die’-delayed-until-november-due-to-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — “No Time To Die,” the upcoming James Bond movie, is being pushed to November because of considerations over the coronavirus’ affect on the worldwide theater market.

A girl sporting a facemask amid fears of the unfold of the coronavirus walks previous a poster for the brand new James Bond film “No Time to Die” in Bangkok on Feb. 28, 2020. (Getty Photographs)

The discharge of the 25th movie within the profitable Bond sequence was scheduled to hit theaters in North America on April 10th, however MGM and Common introduced on Wednesday that the movie can be delayed.

“After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time To Die’ will be postponed until November 2020,” the movie’s official Twitter account mentioned on Wednesday.

It should now hit US theaters on November 25. The movie will probably be launched within the UK on November 12.The coronavirus outbreak, which has induced greater than 3,000 deaths globally, the bulk in Asia, has pressured the closure of theaters in Italy, Korea and China. China is the second greatest film market on the earth behind the U.S.

“Like every other global company, we’re looking at the marketplace and we’re trying to understand where the markets are down,” an MGM spokesperson instructed CNN Enterprise. “A huge percentage of theaters around the world are unavailable for this film.”

The spokesperson mentioned that it “didn’t seem achievable for the film to hit its high level of success” on this market. “It was really an economic decision more than anything else,” the spokesperson added.

“No Time To Die,” which was set to be one in every of Hollywood’s greatest blockbusters of the spring, is the primary main movie to shift its opening because of the coronavirus.

“This is a huge deal,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, instructed CNN Enterprise. “James Bond is one of cinema’s highest profile franchises. It’s brought in nearly $5 billion worldwide over 24 films and is beloved around the world. To move it with weeks to go until its release is unprecedented.”

Dergarabedian added that extra studios may think about “shifting the schedules of their global blockbusters in this way to ensure the best possible outcome for their films going forward.”

The-CNN-Wire



™ & © 2020 Cable Information Community, Inc., a WarnerMedia Firm. All rights reserved.