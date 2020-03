LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Warmth data had been damaged Tuesday at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport simply days after a storm traveled throughout the Southland.

Temperatures on the airport reached a excessive of 80 levels, a level hotter than the earlier March Three report of 79 levels.

“Normally we should be seeing temperatures mainly in the 70’s,” mentioned CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee.

The report warmth comes days after rain swept by means of Southern California on Sunday.