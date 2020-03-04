recall-alert:-hyundai-joins-kia-in-another-recall-to-prevent-engine-fires

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is becoming a member of affiliated automaker Kia in yet one more U.S. recall for issues that would trigger engine fires.

Hyundai mentioned Wednesday that it’s recalling almost 207,000 Sonata midsize vehicles from 2013 and 2014 as a result of a hose that connects one gas pump to a different can develop cracks, leak gas and probably trigger a fireplace.

The South Korean automaker continues to be growing a repair. It expects to start the recall on April 24.

The recall is the most recent in a litany of issues that may trigger engines to burn in fashions made by Kia and Hyundai. Previous issues have triggered investigations by the U.S. Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration.

Hyundai mentioned in paperwork filed with the federal government that it has seen a spike in claims of gas leaks on 2013 Sonatas. However it has no stories of fires, smoking, burning or melting components, the paperwork mentioned.

Final month Kia mentioned it might recall over 142,000 Optima midsize vehicles for a similar gas hose downside. Kia mentioned it has eight stories of gas leaks in Optimas.

Earlier in February Kia recalled almost 229,000 older Sedonas and Sorento SUVs as a result of moisture can get into the antilock brake management computer systems, inflicting {an electrical} brief and presumably an engine hearth. Hyundai recalled almost 430,000 older Elantra small vehicles because of the identical downside.

On the time, Kia had really useful the automobiles be parked outside till they’re repaired, however Hyundai didn’t. Hyundai mentioned Wednesday it’s now making the identical suggestion.

Final April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia automobiles after getting complaints of greater than 3,100 fires and 103 accidents.

The company granted a petition searching for the investigations by the nonprofit Middle for Auto Security, a client advocacy group.

Engine failure and hearth issues with Hyundais and Kias have affected greater than 6 million automobiles since 2015, in keeping with NHTSA paperwork. Up to now, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about 2.four million automobiles to repair issues that may trigger fires and engine failures.

As well as, the automakers are doing a “product improvement campaign” masking one other 3.7 million automobiles to put in software program that can alert drivers of potential engine failures and ship the vehicles right into a reduced-speed “limp” mode if issues are detected.

