rebel-wilson-‘has-never-been-happier’-after-losing-weight:-‘she-looks-&-feels-amazing’

Insurgent Wilson has been wowing followers along with her health journey over the previous 12 months, however how does the ‘Cats’ star really feel herself? An insider explains how Insurgent is now in an ‘unstoppable’ way of thinking!

Almost a 12 months after Insurgent Wilson, 40, revealed her weight reduction transformation on the premiere of Muriel’s Marriage ceremony: The Musical in March of 2019, the actress continues to be feeling herself. “Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Insurgent’s health journey isn’t over but, although — the 12 months has barely begun!

“She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable,” our supply continues. “At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.” Insurgent vowed that 2020 can be “The Year of Health” in a Jan. 2 Instagram submit, and he or she wasn’t kidding!

These pleased emotions carried over into Insurgent’s celebration for her 40th birthday, which occurred at The Happiest Place On Earth. Insurgent and her closest buddies loved the $15,000 21 Royal expertise, which entails a high-class dinner in a New Orleans-themed personal residence inside Disneyland’s park. The enjoyable didn’t finish with the gourmand entrees; Insurgent and her entourage had a slumber celebration on the park! “The sleepover at 21 Royal was the perfect way to celebrate Rebel’s birthday because she’s a huge Disney fan, plus it was a once in a lifetime exclusive experience she won’t ever forget,” a second supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Rebel has put in a lot of hard work this year and she looks absolutely incredible. She feels better than ever and her friends wanted to celebrate her because they felt she deserved to honor her birthday in a big way.”

That onerous work features a five-round circuit program, which requires intense strikes just like the “Assault Bike” and “TRX Squats.” Insurgent’s coach, Jono Castano Acero, gave HollywoodLife a step-by-guide on the best way to execute Insurgent’s exercise on this EXCLUSIVE interview!