ray-j-defends-ex-kim-kardashian-after-she’s-accused-of-cultural-appropriation:-i-liked-her-‘braids’

Ray J talked in regards to the controversy his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian not too long ago brought about for carrying braids in her hair when he sat down for a brand new interview and he truly complimented the look.

Ray J, 39, thinks the cultural appropriation accusations about his ex Kim Kardashian, 39, and her new braids coiffure is mistaken. The rapper, who dated Kim from 2005-2007, appeared on The Discuss along with his older sister Brandy, 41, for an interview and weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Maintaining Up with the Kardashians star after she debuted lengthy braids in her hair on social media on Mar. 2.

“I got nothing but respect. I just think that, if you are paying homage to another culture by you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment,” he informed the hosts of the discuss present. “It should be looked at, it’s going global, you know. And, I think that when you get up and you feel good and you look good and other people say, ‘hey, I want to look like that,’ I want to feel good… it should be a compliment and a plus.”

Earlier than Ray J stated his feedback, Brandy, who was carrying braids in her personal hair through the present, expressed her opinion and admitted she thinks the general public’s criticism of Kim’s new coiffure is taking it a bit too far. “I don’t think that she’s guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit,” says Brandy. “I mean, it’s great, I love braids,” she stated. “I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her.”

The accusations in opposition to Kim first began when she confirmed off lengthy braids at her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy fashion show in Paris, France on Mar. 2. The hairstyle matched her six-year-old daughter North‘s hair but some followers were not happy about it and responded to a pic she posted of the look on Instagram. “You think she’d be taught. Put your hair up in a excessive pony and go to the style present like everybody else,” one follower responded whereas one other wrote, “cultural appropriation season 67.” “YOU ARE NOT BLACK ,” a 3rd responded.

This isn’t the primary time Kim brought about controversy over braids. She additionally obtained consideration for carrying braids on the MTV Film & TV Awards in June 2018. She defended herself in an interview with Bustle shortly after the headline-making drama and admitted she wore the look as a result of North requested her to. “I actually didn’t see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her,” she stated. “So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair.”