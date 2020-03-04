rangers-stunned-by-hamilton-at-ibrox

Steven Gerrard faces one other spherical of determined soul looking after Rangers slumped to a 1-Zero defeat to Hamilton at Ibrox.

The Rangers boss stated he wanted time to suppose after seeing his group dumped out of the William Hill Scottish Cup by Hearts on Saturday.

On Tuesday he insisted he was nonetheless “all in” with the membership, however he might really feel like reconsidering after witnessing their newest collapse.

With Celtic drawing at Livingston, this was a uncommon probability for Rangers to reignite their Ladbrokes Premiership title hopes – however as a substitute they’ve sunk 13 factors adrift after slipping up for the fifth time in as many weeks.

Gerrard recalled Alfredo Morelos after axing the striker for the Tynecastle loss as punishment for his late return from a visit to Colombia.

The striker got here near his 30th aim of the season as he hit the crossbar but it surely was David Moyo’s winner that lifted Brian Rice’s group off backside spot and again above relegation rivals Hearts.

Picture:

Steven Gerrard’s facet missed the possibility to shut the hole on Celtic



There was a lukewarm reception from the Rangers devoted as Gerrard’s group was learn out earlier than kick-off and who may blame the followers for that present of apathy as they stare on the looming actuality of one other 12 months and not using a main home honour.

A spherical of applause was organised for the eighth minute as a present of assist for the supervisor however once more the quantity ranges hardly soared.

It was clear Rangers had some critical making as much as do with their supporters however in equity to them they did set about Accies with a tempo that had been badly missing for the reason that winter break.

Luke Southwood blocked bravely at Ianis Hagi’s toes after the Romanian did brilliantly to manage a Steven Davis chip on the stretch. Glen Kamara burst into the field after swapping passes with Joe Aribo however his cut-back obtained caught beneath Florian Kamberi’s toes and Southwood saved.

The striker had a good higher probability after being slid in by Morelos however once more it was one other good cease from the keeper. Accies had been hoping to make the most of the mushy centre that Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone have all uncovered in current weeks they usually had their probabilities earlier than the break.

Picture:

Hamilton’s Scott Martin (L) in motion with Rangers’ James Tavernier



Connor Goldson needed to block Marios Ogkmpoe’s strike early on whereas the Greek participant gave one other warning as he flashed over simply earlier than the break.

Rangers full-backs Borna Barisic and James Tavernier had the gang on their again through the opening half with a string of terrible deliveries from broad. Barisic virtually received them over 5 minutes after the restart as he picked out Morelos on the again submit however the Colombian’s header crashed in opposition to the bar.

Tavernier, although, was handled to a different spherical of groans quickly after as he blazed over an open aim. The despair solely deepened within the 56th minute as Hamilton struck.

First Ogkmpoe powered a header off the bar however when Rangers did not clear their strains Accies pressed once more, with Moyo taking benefit as Goldson and Tavernier hesitated to prod previous Allan McGregor.

Gerrard threw on Ryan Kent and Jermain Defoe to spearhead his rescue mission as Ibrox continued to boil with dismay. Morelos got here shut as he fired throughout aim whereas a deflected Hagi effort clipped the highest of Southwood’s bar

What’s subsequent?

Rangers go to Ross County within the Scottish Premiership on Sunday at noon, reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer, whereas Hamilton host Kilmarnock at 3pm on Saturday.