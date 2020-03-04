queen-elizabeth-ii-has-the-perfect-response-to-prince-william’s-pub-shout-out

Getty Photos
Good one, Prince William.
The Duke of Cambridge made a lighthearted comment throughout his journey to Eire on Tuesday.
Whereas attending a reception on the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, the 37-year-old royal recalled how Queen Elizabeth II had visited the identical spot again in 2011. On the time, Her Majesty had been proven tips on how to pour the “excellent pint.” Now, William stated he and Kate Middleton have been “retracing the footsteps” of his grandmother.
“Now, women and gents, let me inform you it isn’t usually that I discover myself following The Queen to a pub,” he quipped. “However I’m wanting ahead to testing for myself the speculation that Guinness tastes even higher in Eire than abroad.”
Taking a “barely extra severe be aware,” William then thanked the attendees for coming to the reception, which was hosted by the British ambassador of Eire, and thanked them for “all that you simply do to assist the very particular relationship between our two nations.”
On Wednesday, Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account shared a clip of William’s speech during which he mentions The Queen. The Royal Household’s official Twitter account, which posts content material from Buckingham Palace in regards to the work and actions of The Queen and different royals, was additionally tagged. It wasn’t lengthy earlier than it acquired a reply.
“Cheers!” a tweet from the Royal Household’s account acknowledged together with a beer emoji.
In the course of the reception, William and Kate additionally met with representatives from Irish sport, movie and tv, enterprise, charity and training sectors and tried some Guinness. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning inexperienced gown by The Vampire’s Spouse. The truth is, it was the identical design Princess Beatrice had worn to Ellie Goulding‘s marriage ceremony in 2019.
William and Kate have definitely had a full itinerary this journey. Along with attending the reception, they met with the president of Eire Michael D. Higgins and his spouse Sabina. In addition they visited the Backyard of Remembrance in Dublin and rang the Peace Bell. As well as, they met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. At this time, they’re making extra stops, together with visiting Jigsaw, the Nationwide Centre for Youth Psychological Well being.
