queen-elizabeth-ii-has-the-perfect-response-to-prince-william’s-pub-shout-out

Good one, Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge made a lighthearted comment throughout his journey to Eire on Tuesday.

Whereas attending a reception on the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, the 37-year-old royal recalled how Queen Elizabeth II had visited the identical spot again in 2011. On the time, Her Majesty had been proven tips on how to pour the “excellent pint.” Now, William stated he and Kate Middleton have been “retracing the footsteps” of his grandmother.

“Now, women and gents, let me inform you it isn’t usually that I discover myself following The Queen to a pub,” he quipped. “However I’m wanting ahead to testing for myself the speculation that Guinness tastes even higher in Eire than abroad.”

Taking a “barely extra severe be aware,” William then thanked the attendees for coming to the reception, which was hosted by the British ambassador of Eire, and thanked them for “all that you simply do to assist the very particular relationship between our two nations.”