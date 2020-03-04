police:-texas-10-year-old-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-another-child-on-school-bus

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 10-year-old pupil from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting one other baby on a faculty bus final month, police mentioned.

On Feb. 6, police acquired a report from the sufferer’s mom claiming {that a} sexual assault occurred on an Early ISD college bus.

Throughout an investigation, the sufferer was examined by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse within the Hendricks Medical Heart in Abilene. Proof was collected from the sufferer and submitted to the DPS lab.

The 10-year-old suspect was later interviewed and DNA proof was additionally collected to be despatched to the lab, police mentioned.

Officers mentioned the alleged assault occurred on a faculty bus within the car parking zone when the bus driver “stepped off the bus to assist another child to get on.” No fees are pending towards the bus driver.

A directive to apprehend was issued by way of the juvenile probation officer and the 10-year-old suspect was arrested on Feb. 13.

The case continues to be pending lab outcomes and prosecution.