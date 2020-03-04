Police: South Jersey Man Arrested After Following Car Filled With Teenage Girls From Washington Township Wawa

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 58-year-old South Jersey man is custody and going through fees for allegedly following a automobile crammed with teenage women in Washington Township. Gary Galinkin was charged with stalking, endangering a toddler and harassment.

Police say he adopted the women in his pickup truck from a Wawa on Hurfville-Cross Keys Highway for practically 5 miles.

The ladies instructed police they have been involved for his or her security and drove to the police division.

Galinkin was arrested after an investigation.

