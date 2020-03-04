police:-lancaster-county-murder-suspect-matthew-moser-taken-into-custody-after-standoff-at-west-goshen-township-motel

WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A motel standoff ended with a significant arrest in Chester County. It unfolded on the High quality Inn on the 900 block of South Excessive Avenue in West Goshen Township.

In response to authorities, Matthew Moser had barricaded himself in a room right here since early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Moser was needed for the homicide of a girl that occurred earlier within the week in Caernavon Township, Lancaster County.

“The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life-threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt. We are grateful for their work, along with joint efforts from the West Goshen and Westtown East Goshen Police Departments to bring this case to a swift and safe conclusion,” Chester County District Legal professional Deb Ryan stated in an announcement.

Motel company say they noticed Moser examine in late Monday night time or early Tuesday morning.

Friends staying on the motel say they weren’t conscious something was happening till this afternoon when it was made all of a sudden very clear.

“About one o’clock and a SWAT guy and officers knocked on the door and said you gotta go,” motel visitor Kenneth McLaughlin stated.

It was a day wake-up name for company on the High quality Inn and Suites on South Excessive Avenue.

“The side door opened and 10 state police in full riot gear came out of it. Someone came out with a badge and said you gotta leave,” long-term resident Greg Jordan stated.

Heavy fatigues and heavy equipment shortly crammed the parking zone.

In response to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers had tried to serve an arrest warrant to Moser, who was staying on the resort. It was in relation to a Lancaster County murder.

Moser responded by barricading himself contained in the room for hours.

By 7 p.m., the scene cooled down.

“The subject is in custody. There is no threat to the public,” Trooper Kelly MacIntyre stated.

Eyewitness Information caught a glimpse of Moser as he was taken away by ambulance with what seemed to be a towel or bandage excessive of his face.

Sources verify that that is the person on the middle of right this moment’s try to serve a warrant. Once more, he was taken from the scene after many hours of being barricaded inside the High quality Inn in West Goshen. It seems he has a bandage or towel excessive half of his face. pic.twitter.com/dfihnTFDpJ — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) March 4, 2020

“I still have my stuff, all my medication is in there,” Jordan stated.

Anxious resort company waited to see after they might get again in to collect belongings. Many had already booked new lodging.

Likelihood Jordan is from Louisiana. He has been working within the West Chester space for weeks. In some way, that is the second native resort he’s been evacuated from throughout his keep.

“The Microtel caught on fire a couple of weeks ago, very unlucky,” Jordan stated.

An investigation is ongoing.