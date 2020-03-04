police-investigation-shuts-down-both-sides-of-60-freeway-in-chino

CHINO (CBSLA) — Either side of the 60 Freeway in Chino have been shut down simply because the morning rush hour began Wednesday for a police investigation.

The California Freeway Patrol shut down the eastbound and westbound sides at Phillips Ranch Street at about 6:30 a.m. The CHP stated the freeway could be closed for an unknown length as a consequence of Chino police exercise.

Law enforcement officials have been seen strolling forwards and backwards throughout lanes and looking out over the edges of the freeway. It’s not clear if the closure was attributable to a crash or against the law.

The closure had westbound visitors backed up all the way in which to the 15 Freeway. The westbound lanes have been reopened simply earlier than 8:30, however the eastbound lanes remained closed.