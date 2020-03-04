police-investigating-body-found-in-wooded-area-near-i-494-in-minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a person’s physique was discovered close to Interstate-494 in Minnetonka Wednesday morning.

In accordance with the Minnetonka Police Division, officers responded round 7:34 a.m. after workers of a close-by enterprise found a deceased male in a wooded space and referred to as 911.

This comes lower than a day after authorities briefly shut down components of I-494 in Minnetonka following a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Bloomington Police Division says law enforcement officials had been following a stolen automobile on the interstate and so they tried to drag the driving force over. At that time, the suspect obtained out of the automobile and ran away.

In accordance with the Minnetonka Police Division, officers are nonetheless investigating if each incidents are related.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will launch the sufferer’s title and reason behind demise.

No further particulars can be found presently.