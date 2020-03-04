police-investigating-after-body-found-inside-car-in-baldwin-hills

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) — Police had been investigating Wednesday after a physique was discovered within a automobile in Baldwin Hills.

Based on the Los Angeles County Fireplace Division, an unidentified individual was discovered lifeless within an SUV parked within the 4000 block of South La Cienega Boulevard shortly after midday. A deputy was taken to the hospital from the scene after reportedly turning into unwell, although the reason for that sickness was not instantly identified.

The id of the sufferer and explanation for loss of life weren’t instantly identified.