placer-county-reports-first-coronavirus-death-in-california

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – One particular person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus. It’s the primary confirmed dying associated to the illness in California and simply the 10th within the U.S.

The county well being division says the particular person was a critically sick older grownup who was probably uncovered to the virus on a Princess cruise ship that left from San Francisco to Mexico.

That very same cruise is related to a coronavirus case in Sonoma County.

“While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see,” stated Placer County Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a press release in regards to the affected person’s dying.

The affected person had been in isolation on the Kaiser Roseville hospital.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a press release following the affected person’s dying.

“This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of the virus,” Gov. Newsom stated.

Well being officers say the affected person had “minimal community exposure” from the time that they had returned from the cruise ship to after they arrived on the hospital on Feb. 27.

Because of their contacts with the affected person, 10 Kaiser Permanente healthcare staff and 5 emergency responders have been put in quarantine. None of them are exhibiting signs of the virus, well being officers say.

Placer County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was introduced Monday. That particular person is a employee on the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville who had been in shut contact with a lady who was later transferred to a different hospital.

The county’s second confirmed case of the virus was introduced the subsequent day. This second case was the affected person who officers stated died on Wednesday.

Well being officers stress that handwashing and different primary steps that minimalize publicity are the most effective methods to assist cease the unfold of COVID-19.