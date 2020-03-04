pl-writes-to-clubs-to-offer-coronavirus-advice

The Premier League has supplied its assist to golf equipment amid coronavirus fears

The Premier League has written to its 20 golf equipment, advising on the newest contingency plans to take care of the unfold of coronavirus.

League officers are liaising day by day with the federal government’s public well being specialists to offer up-to-the-minute recommendation on how greatest to counteract the unfold of the virus.

Fixtures lists and kick-off occasions stay unaffected.

Nonetheless, golf equipment have been requested to contemplate the implications if the federal government had been to ban massive gatherings, resulting in matches being performed behind closed doorways.

For now, the league says it is ‘Enterprise As Traditional’ – however advises officers to boost hygiene ranges at their stadiums and coaching grounds to guard followers in addition to gamers and employees.

They’re additionally suggested to chop down on non-essential guests and preserve face-to-face conferences to a minimal.

Like most golf equipment, Brighton have carried out a collection of restrictions. Final night time the membership detailed how they’re advising gamers and employees to: