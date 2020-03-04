pine-county-sheriff’s-office-investigating-royalton-township-homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County are investigating what they’re calling a murder in Royalton Township.

In line with the sheriff’s workplace, deputies have been referred to as to a house on Royal Heights Lane Monday morning at about 10 a.m.

There, they discovered a person who was lifeless within the motor residence.

Few particulars have been instantly out there concerning the method of his demise, however he was recognized as 61-year-old Scott Ness. He had no everlasting listed deal with.

Anybody with ideas within the case is requested to contact Pine County Sheriff’s Workplace at 320-629-8380.