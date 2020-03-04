phoebe-waller-bridge-and-james-mcavoy-among-top-nominees-at-2020-olivier-awards

WENN/Instar/Apega

‘And Juliet’, the William Shakespeare-inspired musical, leads the pack with 9 nominations, whereas ‘Fleabag’ vies for the Noel Coward Award for Greatest Leisure or Comedy Play award.

Mar 4, 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James McAvoy and Wendell Pierce are among the many stars who’ve secured prime nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Waller-Bridge’s present “Fleabag” is up for the Noel Coward Award for Greatest Leisure or Comedy Play award, whereas she is nominated for Greatest Actress for her efficiency because the title character.

Within the Greatest Actress part she is up towards Hayley Atwell (“Rosmersholm”), Sharon D. Clarke (“Loss of life of a Salesman”) and Juliet Stevenson (“The Physician”).

McAvoy (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) and Pierce (“Loss of life of a Salesman”) are nominated for the Greatest Actor prize. The opposite nominees are Toby Jones (“Uncle Vanya”) and Andrew Scott, who starred within the TV model of “Fleabag“, for Current Laughter.

Andy Nyman (“Fiddler on the Roof”), Charlie Stemp (“Mary Poppins”), Sam Tutty (“Expensive Evan Hansen”) and Jac Yarrow (“Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat”) are up for Greatest Actor in a Musical.

These up for Greatest Actress in a Musical are Audrey Brisson (“Amelie The Musical”), Judy Kuhn (“Fiddler on the Roof”), Miriam-Teak Lee (“& Juliet”) and Zizi Strallen (“Mary Poppins”).

One other notable nominee is Petula Clark, final Olivier-nominated in 1981, who receives a nod for Greatest Supporting Actress in a Musical for her position because the Chook Girl in “Mary Poppins”.

The William Shakespeare impressed musical “& Juliet” leads with probably the most nominations, with 9, together with Greatest New Musical. The awards shall be handed out in a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Corridor on 5 April, with British comic Jason Manford internet hosting.

The complete record of nominees is as follows:

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function in a Musical:

David Bedella for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for “Expensive Evan Hansen” at Noel Coward Theatre

Rupert Younger for “Expensive Evan Hansen” at Noel Coward Theatre

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function in a Musical:

Lucy Anderson for “Expensive Evan Hansen” at Noel Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre Cassidy Janson for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for “Expensive Evan Hansen” at Noel Coward Theatre

Greatest Authentic Rating or New Orchestrations:

“& Juliet” – New Orchestrations by Invoice Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre

“Amelie the Musical” – Musical Supervisor and Preparations by Barnaby Race at The Different Palace

“Expensive Evan Hansen” – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noel Coward Theatre

“Fiddler on the Roof” – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre

“Waitress” – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

Greatest New Dance Manufacturing:

“La Fiesta” by Israel Galvan at Sadler’s Wells

“Ingoma” by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre

“MAM” by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teac Daṁsa at Sadler’s Wells

“Vessel” by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

Excellent Achievement in Dance:

Sara Baras for her choreography and efficiency in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her efficiency in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells

Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, introduced by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

Noel Coward Award for Greatest Leisure or Comedy Play:

“Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre

“Fleabag” at Wyndham’s Theatre

“Magic Goes Incorrect” at Vaudeville Theatre

“The Upstart” Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Greatest Theatre Choreographer:

Fabian Aloise for “Evita” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Magic Radio Greatest Musical Revival:

“Evita” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

“Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

“Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat” at The London Palladium

“Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Greatest Actor in a Musical:

Andy Nyman for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre Charlie Stemp for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre Sam Tutty for “Expensive Evan Hansen” at Noel Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for “Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat” at The London Palladium

Greatest Actress in a Musical:

Audrey Brisson for “Amelie the Musical” at The Different Palace

Judy Kuhn for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Cunard Greatest Revival:

“Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre

“Loss of life of a Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

“Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

“Rosmersholm” at Duke of York’s Theatre

Greatest Household Present:

“Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical!” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

“Oi Frog & Pals!” at Lyric Theatre

“To the Moon and Again” at Barbican Theatre

“The Worst Witch” at Vaudeville Theatre

Excellent Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre:

“Child Reindeer” at Bush Theatre

“Blues within the Evening” at Kiln Theatre

“Our Girl of Kibeho” at Theatre Royal Stratford East

“Seven Strategies of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs” on the Royal Court docket Theatre

“Warheads” at Park Theatre

White Gentle Award for Greatest Lighting Design:

Neil Austin for “Rosmersholm” at Duke of York’s Theatre

Paule Constable for “The Ocean on the Finish of the Lane” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for “Uncle Vanya” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Royal Albert Corridor Award for Greatest Sound Design:

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Greatest Costume Design:

Hugh Durrant for “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for “Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Younger for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Know-how Award for Greatest Set Design:

Bob Crowley for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith for “Rosmersholm” at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rae Smith for “Uncle Vanya” at Harold Pinter Theatre

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function:

Arinze Kene for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Younger Vic

Colin Morgan for “All My Sons” at The Previous Vic

Adrian Scarborough for “Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Reece Shearsmith for “A Very Costly Poison” at The Previous Vic

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function:

Michele Austin for “Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

Indira Varma for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

Josie Walker for “The Ocean on the Finish of the Lane” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Greatest New Opera Manufacturing:

“Berenice” at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre

“Billy Budd” at Royal Opera Home

“Hansel and Gretel” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

“Noye’s Fludde” at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Excellent Achievement in Opera:

Jette Parker Younger Artists for his or her performances in “Berenice”, “Loss of life in Venice” and “Phaedra” at Royal Opera Home

The Kids’s Ensemble for his or her efficiency in “Noye’s Fludde” at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for his or her conducting of “The Masks of Orpheus” for English Nationwide Opera at London Coliseum

Greatest Actor:

Toby Jones for “Uncle Vanya” at Harold Pinter Theatre

for “Uncle Vanya” at Harold Pinter Theatre James McAvoy for “Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre

for “Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre Wendell Pierce for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre Andrew Scott for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

Greatest Actress:

Hayley Atwell for “Rosmersholm” at Duke of York’s Theatre

for “Rosmersholm” at Duke of York’s Theatre Sharon D. Clarke for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Piccadilly Theatre

for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Piccadilly Theatre Juliet Stevenson for “The Physician” at Almeida Theatre

for “The Physician” at Almeida Theatre Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Sir Peter Corridor Award for Greatest Director:

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for “Loss of life of a Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for “Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn for “Fiddler on the Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson for “Uncle Vanya” at Harold Pinter Theatre

American Airways Greatest New Play:

“A Very Costly Poison” at The Previous Vic

“The Physician” at Almeida Theatre

“Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre

“The Ocean on the Finish of the Lane” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Mastercard Greatest New Musical: