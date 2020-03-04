person-on-tracks-shuts-down-san-francisco’s-glen-park-bart-station;-trains-delayed

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An individual on the tracks late Wednesday morning has closed the Glen Park BART station in San Francisco , delaying prepare service in each instructions, in keeping with transit officers.

BART officers confirmed {that a} medical emergency involving a report of an individual on the trackway shut down the station. At 12:18 p.m., the company confirmed that SF Hearth personnel had eliminated the individual from the tracks alive.

Practice service impacts from medical emergency at Glen Park: –@sfmta_muni mutual assist

-Yellow & Blue line trains in each instructions single-tracking by way of Glen Park.

-Daly Metropolis-bound Inexperienced like trains flip again at Montgomery.

-SF-bound Richmond riders: switch at MacArthur — SFBART (@SFBART) March 4, 2020

BART initially issued the announcement on the @SFBARTalert Twitter account at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There’s a main delay on the San Francisco Line within the SFO, Millbrae, Daly Metropolis and East Bay instructions as a consequence of a medical emergency at Glen Park. Glen Park is closed. MUNI is offering Mutual Help between Balboa Park and Embarcadero station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 4, 2020

In an replace at round 12:08 p.m., BART officers stated there’s restricted prepare service between 24th Avenue and Daly Metropolis stations.

There was no data relating to how quickly the station may reopen.

BART officers stated Muni would offer mutual assist for individuals touring between Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations.