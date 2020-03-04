pep:-de-bruyne-doubtful-for-manchester-derby

Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby after lacking Metropolis’s FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder harm, based on supervisor Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola mentioned the Belgian landed awkwardly on his again and shoulder within the latter levels of Sunday’s Carabao Cup closing victory over Aston Villa at Wembley.

The 28-year-old didn’t journey to Hillsborough for Wednesday’s fifth-round tie, which Metropolis gained 1-0, and Guardiola is uncertain if he will likely be match for Sunday’s Premier League conflict with Manchester United at Previous Trafford.

Talking in his post-match press convention, Guardiola mentioned: “Kevin had an issue right here [points to shoulder]. He was not match. Within the final recreation, the final minutes he fell down in a nasty place and had an issue in his again. We do not know the way lengthy [he will be out]. Hopefully not a lot.”

Requested if he could be match for the derby, Guardiola mentioned: “I do not know.”

