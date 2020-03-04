pedestrian-dies-when-hit-by-rtd-bus-in-denver

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening in northeast Denver when he was hit by an RTD bus, police mentioned.

#DPD Officers on scene at Inexperienced Valley Ranch Blvd & N Chambers Rd on a Bus Vs Pedestrian crash. An grownup male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation continues and data can be supplied by Twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/KhqYdrEdqU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 4, 2020

The incident occurred close to the busy intersection of Inexperienced Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Street. The person died on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.