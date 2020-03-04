patriots-offseason-guide-2020:-key-free-agents,-team-needs,-targets,-salary-cap-&-draft-picks

The Patriots’ 2020 offseason may appear like nothing we have seen from New England in almost 20 years. Because the Pats gained their first Tremendous Bowl with Invoice Belichick after the 2001 season, they have not needed to think about a change at quarterback.

Now, solely two years faraway from the dynasty’s sixth ring and coming off one other AFC East title, they face the fact that Tom Brady could possibly be becoming a member of a brand new workforce in his pending free company.

Though Brady’s departure can be a monumental change, New England does produce other personnel obstacles it should overcome to stay a playoff workforce. Under is a deep dive into the Patriots’ to-do record via NFL free company and the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Patriots’ high precedence: Determine QB, Tom Brady or not

The most recent information on the Patriots and Brady isn’t any information. Though Brady’s agent Don Yee was on the NFL Mix, there have been no critical contract talks with New England.

Brady needs to discover his choices, and the Patriots have choices between the veteran QB market and the draft ought to they refuse overpay for a 42-year-old passer coming off a troublesome season. The main target has been on whether or not Brady will return, however the larger query rising is who the Patriots may keep in mind as a substitute.





The seasoned choices embody the 38-year-old Philip Rivers, however a youthful veteran equivalent to Jameis Winston, 26, makes extra sense as a result of he could possibly be a long-term answer. That additionally means the Patriots ought to inquire about Cam Newton, who’s coming into his age-31 season, if the Panthers make him obtainable by way of commerce.

To that finish, the Raiders’ Derek Carr, coming into his age-29 season, additionally is smart ought to Las Vegas select to interchange him with Brady.

Ought to they go the draft route, the Patriots may make an aggressive commerce in an effort to land Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and go get some contingency and/or competitors from a less expensive free agent equivalent to Marcus Mariota. In addition they may wait for his or her rookie and go after Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Georgia’s Jake Fromm or Washington’s Jacob Eason on Day 2.

The least doubtless choice is the Patriots merely rolling with Jarrett Stidham as Brady’s successor. Belichick needs to maintain the workforce in place to maintain profitable, so some expertise or upside — ideally the fitting mixture of each — is most welcome.

MORE:

Patriots free brokers 2020

Here’s a take a look at the Patriots’ key unrestricted, unsigned gamers for subsequent season:

QB Tom Brady

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Matthew Slater

G Joe Thuney

C Ted Karras

OT Marshall Newhouse

DT Danny Shelton

ILB Kyle Van Noy

OLB Jamie Collins

OLB Elandon Roberts

S Devin McCourty

S Nate Ebner

Ok Nick Folks

With Brady doubtlessly on the way in which out, the Patriots are pondering most about re-signing Slater, their venerable particular groups chief, and McCourty, their versatile, savvy defensive again. Slater is coming into his age-35 season; McCourty will probably be 33. In the event that they go to different groups, it could be on cheaper short-term offers; contracts the Patriots can afford at hand out, too.

From their offensive line, Thuney, a second-team All-Professional, and Karras, will probably be exhausting to maintain given they will break the financial institution as inside starters elsewhere. Van Noy and Collins are good suits for Belichick’s protection, however the Patriots are prone to hold just one (doubtless the 30-year-old Collins).

Folks is a notable itemizing as a result of the Patriots are doubtless shifting on from Stephen Gostowski, who’s coming off season-ending hip surgical procedure at age 38. There is a good likelihood they’ll draft a new field-goal kicker.

New England Patriots’ wage cap

The Patriots are in the course of the pack in the NFL with about $42 million obtainable.

They need not power any cuts, however probably the most logical primarily based on reasonable financial savings and surplus can be operating again Rex Burkhead and the opposite McCourty twin, Jason. That is why they have to be even handed about how a lot they put money into quarterback to present them some flexibility with re-signings.

Greatest workforce wants

Quarterback: This want retains taking pictures up the charts with Brady’s attainable departure.

This want retains taking pictures up the charts with Brady’s attainable departure. Edge rusher: The Patriots received to the quarterback in sturdy committee vogue final season however may use a person increase given the statuses of Van Noy and Collins.

The Patriots received to the quarterback in sturdy committee vogue final season however may use a person increase given the statuses of Van Noy and Collins. Huge receiver: The unit that inlcudes N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu wants further punch, particularly with Dorsett unlikely to be re-signed.

The unit that inlcudes N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu wants further punch, particularly with Dorsett unlikely to be re-signed. Tight finish: Matt LaCosse nonetheless may do extra to assist change Rob Gronkowski, however they need to search for a possible starting-caliber receiving choice within the draft.

Matt LaCosse nonetheless may do extra to assist change Rob Gronkowski, however they need to search for a possible starting-caliber receiving choice within the draft. Offensive line: Aside from needing to fret about inside with out Thuney, deal with wants some consideration past Isaiah Wynn.

Aside from needing to fret about inside with out Thuney, deal with wants some consideration past Isaiah Wynn. Linebacker: They Patriots might want to rediscover versatility on the second degree ought to they get gutted.

They Patriots might want to rediscover versatility on the second degree ought to they get gutted. Security: They appear to be all the time on the lookout for assist in the course of the secondary. They’re lengthy within the tooth with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung.

They appear to be all the time on the lookout for assist in the course of the secondary. They’re lengthy within the tooth with Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung. Defensive deal with: They Patriots will search for some nostril assist with Shelton heading into free company.





Prime free agent targets

The Patriots could have a eager eye on the quarterback carousel due to Brady, however extensive receiver and tight finish will probably be issues, too. Breshad Perriman and the Robby Anderson may assist them stretch the sector on the former place. On the latter, Austin Hooper is the highest prize with Hunter Henry anticipated to return to the Chargers.

For the offensive line, search for Andrus Peat to be an choice to interchange Thuney at left guard. Defensively, Michael Brockers at deal with can be supreme. At linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski is Belichick’s kind of participant. At security, the Anthony Harris (excessive finish) and the Jimmie Ward (medium) have enchantment due to their versatility.

Patriots draft picks 2020

Spherical 1, Decide No. 23

Spherical 3, Decide No. 87

Spherical 4, Decide No. 115 (From Bears)

Spherical 6, Decide No. 176 (From Broncos)

Spherical 6, Decide No. 185 (From Texans)

Spherical 7, Decide No. 208 (From Falcons)

Spherical 7, Decide No. 213 (From Eagles)

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots improve secondary, defensive velocity

The Patriots are additionally getting 4 of the NFL’s 32 compensatory draft picks after dropping Trey Flowers (third spherical), Trent Brown (third spherical), Cordarrelle Patterson (sixth spherical) and Malcom Brown (sixth spherical) final 12 months. That may push their whole from the common 7 picks to a robust 11.

Within the draft, they’ll proceed to be related to the quarterbacks who will probably be picked behind LSU’s Joe Burrow. Huge receivers equivalent to Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr. and TCU’s Jalen Reagor have some first-round attraction after the workforce took Harry there final 12 months. The tight finish class is powerful, and Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet and Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam are good influence targets on Day 2.

Ought to the Patriots go protection, an energetic linebacker (LSU’s Ok’Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray) comes into play, as do edge rushers equivalent to Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos and Boise State’s Curtis Weaver.

The Patriots will probably be in a Day 2 candy spot regardless of no Spherical 2 choose as a result of they’ve two extra coming for Spherical 3. Belichick has had some combined ends in latest drafts, and this one is important for New England to increase its competition window, particularly if Brady leaves.