palace-blow-as-tosun-returns-to-everton

Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton due to harm, in a blow to Crystal Palace.

Tosun has suffered a knee harm in coaching, and will likely be assessed on the Toffees’ Finch Farm coaching floor.

The knock might reportedly finish his season and convey into doubt his future at Selhurst Park, together with his mortgage deal having included an possibility to purchase the Turkey striker in the summertime.

Tosun, 28, joined Palace on mortgage till the summer time on January 10 and made a direct debut towards Arsenal – his first of 5 appearances since.

He scored within the subsequent draw at Manchester Metropolis however has did not register since in appearances towards Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton.

Tosun celebrates his first and solely objective for Palace towards Man Metropolis

Tosun joined Palace as a result of he wished extra enjoying time as he bids to win again a spot in Turkey’s squad for European Championships this summer time.

He joined Everton from Besiktas for £27m two years in the past however had scored simply 10 objectives in 51 appearances.

Tosun’s arrival at Selhurst Park noticed Connor Wickham be part of Championship membership Sheffield Wednesday on mortgage till the top of the season.