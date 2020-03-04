orange-county-health-officials-confirm-2-cases-of-coronavirus

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Orange County Well being Care Company has confirmed two presumptive optimistic circumstances of coronavirus.

The company stated in an announcement Tuesday that its Public Well being Laboratory examined two optimistic circumstances of COVID-19, a person in his 60s and a feminine in her 30s who’ve each lately traveled to nations with widespread transmission.

The HCA despatched the samples to the CDC for affirmation, and outcomes are pending.

“The more you look for something, the more likely you are to find it,” stated Dr. Nichole Fast, County Well being Officer. “Now that our Public Health Laboratory is able to perform COVID-19 testing, we expect to see more cases here in Orange County.”

The HCA is following up with all people who’ve had shut contact with the individuals who have examined optimistic to tell them they could be susceptible to an infection, in keeping with the assertion. The company shall be monitoring shut contacts for signs, however stated that those that have had informal contact with confirmed circumstances (corresponding to being in the identical grocery retailer or movie show) are at minimal threat of growing an infection.

Fast instructed Orange County residents take precautions to forestall the unfold of all respiratory sicknesses, together with the coronavirus, together with protecting your coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, and washing your fingers regularly.