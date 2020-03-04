olympic-champion-handed-four-year-doping-ban

Ruth Jebet received steeplechase gold on the Rio 2016 Olympics

Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for 4 years for doping.

Kenyan-born Jebet, who competes for Bahrain, examined constructive for the stamina-boosting drug EPO in a pattern she gave in December 2017.

She received the Olympic gold medal in 2016 and was the world file holder on the time she examined constructive.

The decision follows a prolonged authorized battle that was partially delayed as a result of Bahrain’s monitor federation stopped funding Jebet’s defence.

A disciplinary panel stated Jebet supplied contradictory explanations of how the EPO entered her system.

The decision says she claimed she was injected by an individual variously described by her as her husband or boyfriend and that she stated on totally different events she had thought the substance was both nutritional vitamins or painkillers.

She additionally instructed that her former physiotherapist had misled her in regards to the substance.

Jebet can attraction the choice to the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport.