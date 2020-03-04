officials:-pennsylvania-couple-die-in-murder-suicide-while-2-young-children-inside-home

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend of their house after which turned the gun on himself whereas two younger kids have been additionally within the residence, state police stated. Emergency responders went to the Penn Township house round 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after Wesley Minier, 36, referred to as 911 and stated he wanted an ambulance for his little one, authorities stated.

When the responders entered the house, they discovered Minier’s physique within the kitchen and the physique of his girlfriend, Kristin Web page Walter, 29, in a bed room. An investigation discovered that Minier apparently killed Walter earlier than taking pictures himself, and the deaths have been dominated a murder-suicide.

The responders discovered a 9-year-old boy, who was watching tv in the lounge, and a 6-year-old woman within the house. Neither little one was injured and have been turned over to little one welfare officers.

Authorities haven’t stated if or how the kids have been associated to both Minier or Walter.

