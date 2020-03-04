officials-investigating-double-shooting-in-west-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double capturing in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. The capturing occurred simply earlier than 12:30 p.m. close to 54th Avenue and Girard Avenue.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot as soon as within the abdomen and a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hip.

Each victims had been transported to an area hospital and positioned in secure situation.

No additional data is accessible presently.