officials-investigating-double-shooting-in-west-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double capturing in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. The capturing occurred simply earlier than 12:30 p.m. close to 54th Avenue and Girard Avenue.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot as soon as within the abdomen and a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hip.
Each victims had been transported to an area hospital and positioned in secure situation.
No additional data is accessible presently.
CBS3 Employees
