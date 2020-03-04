nuggets-to-sign-shooting-guard-troy-daniels,-source-confirms

CHARLOTTE– The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a take care of veteran guard Troy Daniels, a league supply confirmed to The Denver Publish.

Daniels, who was just lately waived by the Lakers, averaged 4.2 factors in 11.1 minutes for Los Angeles this season. He was additionally taking pictures practically 36% from 3-point vary over 41 video games.

Coming off Tuesday’s loss to Golden State, the Nuggets (41-20) traveled to Charlotte on Wednesday forward of a Thursday night time matchup. 9 of their subsequent 11 video games are on the street.

ESPN first reported the information.