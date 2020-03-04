Home Entertainment Nuggets to sign shooting guard Troy Daniels, source confirms

Nuggets to sign shooting guard Troy Daniels, source confirms

Karen Pulfer Focht, The Related Press

Troy Daniels (30) waits for a name within the second half of a NBA basketball sport in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

CHARLOTTE– The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a take care of veteran guard Troy Daniels, a league supply confirmed to The Denver Publish.

Daniels, who was just lately waived by the Lakers, averaged 4.2 factors in 11.1 minutes for Los Angeles this season. He was additionally taking pictures practically 36% from 3-point vary over 41 video games.

Coming off Tuesday’s loss to Golden State, the Nuggets (41-20) traveled to Charlotte on Wednesday forward of a Thursday night time matchup. 9 of their subsequent 11 video games are on the street.

ESPN first reported the information.

