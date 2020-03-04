Nuggets takeaways: Jamal Murray takes to Twitter after Denver’s 10th loss to sub-.500 team

A damning Nuggets development reared its ugly head Tuesday evening on the Pepsi Middle with their 16-point letdown in opposition to the lowly Warriors marking a 10th loss this season to a sub.-500 group.

These head-scratching outcomes make up for half of all Denver defeats this season.

“When we play those teams, let’s be honest, it’s black-and-white,” coach Michael Malone mentioned. “We have had issues.”

The Nuggets have now misplaced to the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Kings, Pelicans (twice) and Warriors. Then once more, Denver has additionally recorded wins over a number of the NBA’s greatest within the Clippers, Lakers, Raptors and Rockets (twice). What offers?

“It happens,” middle Nikola Jokic mentioned. “We can beat the best (team) record-wise and we can lose to the worst record-wise. (The Warriors) came here, made a lot of shots and they were aggressive. They were passing the ball. They won the game.”

The Nuggets (41-20) as soon as once more enter a winnable matchup Thursday evening on the Charlotte Hornets (21-40), whose struggles would possibly finally spell bother for Denver.

“The good news is most of (those losing teams) won’t be in the playoffs,” middle Mason Plumlee mentioned. “I’m not sure what it is, but we haven’t been good against those teams. We have a few more of them at the end of the month, and we’ll have to be better.”

Murray takes the blame

Jamal Murray struggled to search out solutions within the Nuggets postgame locker room Tuesday when requested why the group’s defensive lapses have risen for the reason that All-Star break.

“If I could change it, I would right now,” Murray mentioned. “We’ve just got to be better.”

At 10:21 p.m., lengthy after the ultimate buzzer at Pepsi Middle, Murray (@BeMore27) posted on Twitter to own-up for the group’s current slide (3-Three for the reason that All-Star break). Murray wrote: “Put that game on me. I gotta be better on both ends. Nuggets fans We’ll be alright!!”

“We’ve got to be more locked in,” Murray instructed reporters Tuesday evening. “We show up and think we can just beat teams like we have been early on in the season. When teams play hard like that, we’ve got to adjust something, because nothing is going to change (if we don’t).”

