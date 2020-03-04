norcal-woman-takes-diligent-care-of-plant-for-2-years-before-realizing-it’s-fake

UKIAH, Mendocino County (CBS Native) — A Northern California lady who nurtured a “beautiful succulent” for 2 years says she had no concept the plant was pretend.

Caelie Wilkes had been caring for the plant for 2 years by watering it and leaving it in her kitchen window to get daylight.

“I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it,” she wrote on Fb. “I absolutely loved my succulent.”

Wilkes selected Friday to take the succulent out of its unique plastic container and put it in a brand new vase. However when she eliminated the plant, she came upon it was pretend.

“I pull it from the container [and] it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!” Wilkes, 24, wrote. “Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic!”

“How did I not know this,” she went on. “I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”

Wilkes’ faux-plant rant went viral on Fb, racking up almost 10,000 reactions since Friday in addition to flurry of feedback.

The parents at Residence Depot in Ukiah caught wind of Wilkes’ disappointment and despatched her a number of actual succulents.

“Guys,” she wrote Tuesday, “Home Depot came (through)!”