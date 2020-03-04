‘no-talk-of-tokyo-2020-cancellation-or-delay’





















Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, says Tokyo 2020 organisers didn’t even point out the phrases ‘cancellation’ or ‘postponement’ in a gathering on Wednesday

The phrases ‘cancellation’ or ‘postponement’ weren’t talked about throughout an Worldwide Olympic Committee assembly specializing in preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Video games amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC president Thomas Bach stated on Wednesday.

Bach was talking on the finish of the two-day assembly on the organisation’s headquarters. The assembly included a report from Tokyo Video games organisers which earned reward from Bach.

Requested what made him so assured the Video games would go forward, Bach stated the IOC and 2020 Video games organisers have been receiving knowledgeable data, together with from the World Well being Organisation.

“I can inform you within the assembly of the IOC Government Board (that) neither the phrase ‘cancellation’ nor the phrase ‘postponement’ was talked about,” Bach informed reporters in Lausanne.

Bach praised organisers of Olympic qualification occasions for addressing challenges created by the outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak to date has contaminated tens of hundreds of individuals globally and killed greater than 3,000.

Japan’s confirmed coronavirus infections rose above 1,000 on Wednesday, most of them from a quarantined cruise liner. Twelve individuals have died within the nation, six from the ship.

The outbreak has additionally prompted the cancellation or postponement of quite a few main worldwide sporting occasions and raised issues concerning the Tokyo Olympics, that are attributable to begin on July 24.

Amongst these occasions affected are a number of Olympic qualifiers that have been attributable to happen within the coming weeks and months, however have needed to be delayed or cancelled.

“We have now challenges now with the Olympic {qualifications},” Bach stated.

“It’s difficult, sure, however I need to additionally say I’m fairly pleased with the Olympic motion and of the nice solidarity and suppleness everyone has proven to deal with these challenges and to make sure honest {qualifications}.”

Bach stated it was not the primary time the Olympics have been in hassle months earlier than the Video games. Since 1896, the Video games have solely been cancelled for the 2 World Wars.

“We had (earlier than the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Video games) a state of affairs the place we didn’t know if we may have Video games on the Korean peninsula (due to tensions with North Korea),” he stated.

“Earlier than Rio de Janeiro 2016, we have been speaking concerning the Zika virus.

“Boycott discussions about Moscow 1980, we had the counter-boycott in Los Angeles 1984. We had a terrorist assault in Munich in 1972. We had the African boycott in 1976. You want extra?”