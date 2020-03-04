no.-1-valor-christian-rolls-past-rangeview-to-advance-to-great-8

HIGHLANDS RANCH – The Eagles have landed within the Nice 8.

Enjoying on its residence court docket, Valor Christian (24-1) dispatched Rangeview (18-7) 73-40 to advance within the Class 5A ladies basketball state playoffs Tuesday evening.

“Rangeview is so scrappy and plays so hard,” Valor head coach Jessika Caldwell mentioned. “I knew we would have to match their intensity without getting to a place where we were out of control. There were a couple moments, but we stayed in control and I’m really proud of our team.”

Rangeview took a 7-Four lead early within the first quarter, however a 10-Zero run by the Eagles erased the deficit and flipped it to 14-7 in favor of the hosts. Valor would lead the remainder of the way in which, constructing a commanding 44-22 benefit by halftime.

Junior guards Kindyll Wetta and Jenna Siebert paced Valor with 16 factors apiece. Siebert was harmful from lengthy vary, hitting Four of 5 3-point makes an attempt.

“Kindyll is such a dynamic player,” Caldwell mentioned. “She can get to rim, she can shoot from the outside and she’s such a dynamic passer. She can see things that even I don’t typically see. She does a little bit of everything.”

Early foul bother compounded the Raiders’ points within the first half. Rangeview despatched Valor to the road on six separate events, and the Eagles capitalized with eight factors off free throws.

“We put up a decent fight but they’re the number one team,” Rangeview head coach LaMonte Weddle mentioned. “What more can you say.”

Within the different Kaye Garms regional matchup, No. Eight Fossil Ridge superior with a 65-43 win over No. 9 Vista Peak. Valor and Fossil Ridge (21-4) will meet Friday on the Denver Coliseum.

The Eagles gained the earlier matchup 80-53 at Fossil Ridge two weeks in the past.

“For us it’s a familiar opponent so we’ll have change some things up,” Caldwell mentioned. “They’ll probably do the same.”