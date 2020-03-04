nikki-&-brie-bella-show-off-their-growing-baby-bumps-in-pregnant-sister-selfie

Twinning! Nikki and Brie Bella shared probably the most epic picture with their followers on Instagram, posing for a mirror selfie the place they each confirmed off their rising pregnant bellies!

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie are taking twinning to an entire new degree! The siblings, each 36, posed up in a model new mirror selfie that Nikki shared to her Instagram account on March 4. Within the pic, Nikki and Brie had been completely dressed to impress, with Nikki sporting a radiant purple gown and Brie wanting really gorgeous in a white gown with bell sleeves. The sisters wore their hair straight and down and confirmed off their finest accent: their rising child bumps! Within the caption to the publish, Nikki promoted their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, the place the sisters teased their followers that they’d “update you all on our pregnancies,” plus extra from their thrilling lives!

Nikki, specifically, has a lot to look ahead to on this thrilling new chapter of her life! Not solely is she anticipating her first youngster, she additionally revealed at the beginning of the brand new yr that she’s engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars companion, Artem Chigvintsev, 37! Nikki broke the thrilling engagement information to her followers with an Instagram publish on Jan. 3. Within the carousel publish, Nikki’s first picture featured her and Artem embracing and sharing a candy kiss after he popped the query in France in November 2019. The second was a selfie of the duo with Nikki flashing her engagement ring on the digicam. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year,” she captioned the publish.

After all, it will solely be a couple of weeks later when Nikki and Brie would announce their pregnancies in a joint assertion! Brie and Nikki made the thrilling announcement on Jan. 29 and even detailed simply how a lot they’re twinning throughout their pregnancies. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous,” Nikki shared, including, “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day.”

From the WWE ring to their pregnancies, Brie and Nikki’s sisterly bond is really simple. These two share a lot with one another, together with their E! actuality TV collection Whole Bellas! Followers will likely be handled to extra twinning moments between the duo when the collection returns for its fifth season this spring!