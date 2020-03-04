nikki-bella-&-sis-brie-bella-are-‘terrified’-of-coronavirus-while-they’re-pregnant

Throughout their joint look on ‘The Talk,’ Nikki and Brie Bella confessed their issues over the Coronavirus outbreak, admitting ‘we can catch things a lot easier’ due to their pregnancies.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie are taking precautions. The sisters, 36, paid a go to to the March three episode of The Speak, the place they vented their issues in regards to the rising Coronavirus pandemic. “I know for Brie and I, we both are terrified,” Nikki shared with the co-hosts on the roundtable. “Early in my pregnancy, I got Influence B,” the previous professional wrestler shared. “And I never had gotten the flu.” For Nikki and Brie, who’ve maintained impressively match figures all through their careers and subsequently made their well being a precedence, the concern of contracting one thing extra intense grew to become a significant concern.

“It was terrifying and it was terrible I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” Nikki continued. “And now that this is happening, just even being pregnant our systems are lower. We can catch things a lot easier.” Earlier than the conclusion of the phase, Nikki inspired viewers “if you’re sick, stay at home,” amid the rising concern that Coronavirus will proceed to unfold among the many U.S. inhabitants and, consequently, have an effect on market turnaround and general stability.

Whereas the paranoia round Coronavirus grows, Nikki and Brie try to remain optimistic and deal with the thrilling new chapter forward of them. Nikki, particularly, has lots to embrace within the coming 12 months. Not solely is she anticipating her first little one, she’s additionally engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars accomplice Artem Chigvintsev, 37. Nikki has proudly been documenting her rising child bump on social media, and on Feb. 28 shared the newest replace of her being pregnant on Instagram. “17 weeks yesterday,” she captioned the picture, which featured Nikki in a midriff-baring prime with black leggings and boots.

Fortunate for each Brie and Nikki, they received’t be going by their pregnancies alone. The well-known sisters introduced that they have been each anticipating on Jan. 29, and knew their followers could be in whole shock. “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?” Fortunate for followers, they’ll have the prospect to witness every sister’s journey when the brand new season of Complete Bellas returns to E! this spring!