nikki-bella-goes-topless-&-reveals-her-pregnancy-“boobs-have-gotten-huge”

Nikki added, “There may be my love. 18 weeks tomorrow!” with a second topless child bump snapshot.

The E! star shared a number of different tales in regards to the results of being pregnant on her physique, together with movies of blotches and “brown marks” on her face and many grey hairs coming in on her head.

Nikki and twin Brie Bella introduced they’re each anticipating in January 2020. This would be the first youngster for Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“I am unable to even start to explain to all of you ways glad I’m! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It is one thing I’ve wished to be my entire life,” Nikki wrote in IG on the time. “I used to be undoubtedly shocked after I came upon. And so nervous! I wasn’t anticipating it and felt I wasn’t prepared however this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God day by day and evening for bringing this superb blessing and miracle into my life! I’m already SO IN LOVE!!”

Shortly after, Nikki shared her first sonogram.

